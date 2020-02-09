Don Earl Campbell, 98, passed away February 6, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK. Born November 14, 1921 in Richardson, TX, to Robert Earle and Ethel Albina (Blalack) Campbell. Don was a Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a graduate of Texas A&M University and a retired mechanical engineer for the Dowell Division of The Dow Chemical Company in Tulsa.
He was a former President of The Tulsa Bicycle Club and a former member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Preceded in death by his wife, Marcia M. Campbell; siblings, Robert Edward Campbell, Ann Katherine Campbell, Henry Coit Campbell, Dorothy Campbell Kessler, and Lloyd Archibald Campbell; nephew, Henry Wayne Campbell.
Don is survived by his two daughters, Donna Elaine (Timothy) Frayser of Broken Arrow, OK, and Dianne E. Pierson of Papillion, NE; five grandchildren, Kimberly Erin (Daniel) Bellinger of Bellevue, NE, Brian Patrick Pierson of Papillion, NE, Nicholas Andrew Frayser, William David (Barbi) Frayser, and Zachary Adam Frayser, all of Broken Arrow, OK; three great-grandchildren, Logan Kane Mapes of Broken Arrow, OK, Daniel Wyatt Bellinger of Bellevue, NE, and Willow Dawn Frayser of Broken Arrow, OK; nephew, Charles M. Campbell of Dallas, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Veterans of Foreign Wars, or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
