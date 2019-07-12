The longtime owner of Gilbert’s Audiology and Hearing Aid Center, Don Gilbert, 83, died Thursday after working in audiology for decades.
His wife, Kay Gilbert, said she and her husband “genuinely loved each other.”
“He was a delightful man,” she said. “He was a hardworking man. He loved his family and he loved his fellow man.”
Don Gilbert was born in Avant, Oklahoma, and graduated from Union High School. Don was a pancreatic cancer survivor for more than a decade. He worked at the audiology center until his death on Thursday.
He entered the audiology field around the time he met Kay Gilbert, working for her father at his clinic.
“He was sincerely caring about (his patients),” she said. “They were his friends.
“He cared about their hearing and wanted them to hear well.”
The Gilberts raised three sons, two of whom they adopted before having their third child. Kay Gilbert said he was always a gentleman with his sons and with others. She said she could not recall him ever raising his voice.
Kay and Don Gilbert enjoyed spending their time square dancing and traveling. She said they traveled throughout Europe, South America and Central America. She also said she was a bit surprised to see her late husband take so well to square dancing.
Don Gilbert coached his boys and many others in football, baseball and basketball. Many still refer to him as “coach.”
Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Moore’s Southlawn, 9650 E. 51st St. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Tulsa, 403 S. Cincinnati Ave.
