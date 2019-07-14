Don Gilbert, 83, of Tulsa, was born on October 14, 1935 in Avant, OK to Ted and Rose (Howell) Gilbert. He graduated from Union High School in 1954. He married the love of his life, Kay (Ellison) Gilbert in 1959. He and Kay raised three sons. Don enjoyed coaching his boys and many other youths in football, baseball, and basketball. Many referred to Don as "Coach".
Don was the owner of Gilbert's Audiology and Hearing Aid Center. He loved his job and working with his patients whom he referred to as friends.
Don was a 16-year pancreatic cancer survivor and continued working until the time of his passing.
Don loved his church family at First Baptist-Tulsa where he served Jesus faithfully for many years. He was always more concerned with the well-being of others than himself.
Above all, Don loved his family. His favorite times were spent dining out, visiting, watching ball games, and just spending time together until the day he met Jesus face-to-face on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Rose (Howell) Gilbert; sister, Linda Gilbert; brother-in-law, Eddie Rothrock; brother-in-law, Bob Gilbert.
Survivors include sons, Kyle (Rhonda) Gilbert, Tim Gilbert, Chris (Jennifer) Gilbert; grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremiah) Mefford, Matt (Kloe) Gilbert, Gwen Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Brody and Blair Mefford; sisters, Lilly (Glenn) Stewart, Phyllis Gilbert, and Janis (Ron) Buttress.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church-Tulsa at 2:00 P.M. Everyone who knew and loved Don are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233, share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
