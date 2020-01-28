Dona Wynell (White) Lowe passed away January 25, 2020. She was born June 5, 1933 to Jack and Vera White on a farm near Dill City and Cordell in Oklahoma. The family moved to Stillwater, where Dona finished high school and attended Oklahoma A&M College (OSU). There she met and married Melvin Leon Lowe in August 1952. They moved to Camp Polk, Louisiana, where their first child, Debora Jean Lowe was born.
Their second child, William Bruce Lowe was born while they were living in Nowata, OK, where Melvin was working for Benjamin Funeral Home.
Their third child, Scott Melvin Lowe was born while the family lived in Tulsa, OK, where Melvin co-owned the Guardian Funeral Home.
In 1966, they moved to Collinsville, OK after purchasing the funeral home there.
Dona was a loving mother and homemaker, substitute teacher and assisted Melvin with the funeral home, and was very active in her church, which she loved dearly.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Melvin Lowe; her daughter, Debbie and her husband, Jerry Batey of Glenpool, OK; her son, Bruce and his wife, Linda of Jacksonville, FL; and her son, Scott and his wife, Donita of Collinsville; one sister, Melba Mayall; and one brother, Joe White. Dona also had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., January 29, at Collinsville Church of Christ.
Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
