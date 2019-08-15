Donald Boudreax Donald Ralph Boudreaux, 88, passed from this life on August 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

A rosary and vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m.. Friday, August 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.

