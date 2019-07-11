Donald Byron Renberg of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away on July 9, 2019.
He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 12, 1947 to George Joseph Renberg and Dorothy Zarrow.
From a young age Don excelled at many sports and academic endeavors. He had an eclectic sense of style complemented with a witty sense of humor.
Don began his Jewish education at Temple Israel where he had his Bar Mitzvah and was confirmed. Don attended Edison High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
Following his college graduation, Don embarked on many adventures traveling the world and working at the family business, Renberg's Department Store.
Don met his wife, Emily, over a mutual love of horses. They had a daughter, Heather, in 1972 and welcomed their grandson, Hudson, in 2010. Don was an involved parent and grandparent and extremely supportive of his family. In his later years, he had a consistent presence at Hudson's basketball games, violin lessons, and other activities.
Don and Emily spent many years dedicating time and outreach in establishing a volunteer program as a member of First United Methodist Church at Eugene Fields Elementary. Don was willing to advocate for those who were marginalized and underserved.
Don had many varied interests including yoga, sports cars, tennis, golf, painting, and cycling. His passion and focus were unmatched allowing him to become an "expert" at all activities. He was able to live life to its fullest while inspiring countless people along the way.
He will always be remembered for his long hair blowing in the wind at Tulsa River Parks while riding his bike.
Don is survived by his daughter, Heather Hale; grandson, Hudson Hale; son-in-law, Davis Hale; sister, Sherrie Kaplan; and brother-in law, Jerry Kaplan.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Emily, and his brother, Bob Renberg.
Additionally he is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 11, at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
