Don Bentley passed away after a long illness on January 2, 2020. He was 74.
Born Donald Wilson Bentley in 1945 to Wilson and Eva Bentley in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Don moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, as a child and graduated from C.E. Donart High School. He went to Oklahoma State University where he became a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, earning a Bachelor's degree in political science and a Master of Business Administration.
After graduating from OSU, he went into the oil and gas business, working for Skelly, Getty, and Texaco in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was transferred to Denver, Colorado, for Texaco in the early 1990's where he became an avid hiker, skier, and bicyclist. He retired from Chevron/Texaco in 2003.
Don is survived by his sister, Linda Bentley, of Stillwater; son and daughter-in-law, John and Bridget Bentley of Yorktown Heights, New York; and his daughter, Jennifer Bentley of Highmount, New York. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Elliot and Grace Bentley.
In lieu of flowers, his family that asks that a donation be made to the MAC Angels Foundation (macangels.org) of Larchmont, NY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.