Donald Ray Gibbons, of Leonard, OK, born February 21, 1934, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital following a brave fight against leukemia at the age of 86. The beloved patriarch of a large family, Don is survived by his wife, Betty, following 62 years of marriage; his daughters, Deanne and Vicky; his sister, Jane; as well as 21 grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss his mashed potatoes and prayers over the Christmas dinner. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 elder sisters; and grandson, Tommy Don Panther.
Don was a respected advisor and confidant to his many clients in business who he served as a life insurance salesman for 60 years and right up until he took ill. In addition to his family and his work, Don was passionate about golf and beautifying the lawn at the lovely home he shared with Betty.
Viewing and Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday evening, February 27th, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. A Funeral Service celebrating Don's life and legacy will be 10:00 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel, 5757 S. Memorial Drive. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may share memories and leave condolences on Don's Memorial Tribute page at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
