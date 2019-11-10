Donald Jennings Pearson was born in Galesburg, Illinois on October 28, 1927. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and then graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Landscape Architecture.
He worked as a Landscape Architect in Illinois, Texas and Oklahoma, opening his own office in 1977, completing projects in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Muskogee.
In 1956 he married Nancy Parsons and they were blessed by the births of four children and eight grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
Don was a talented colored pencil artist winning many awards. His work was shown in many books and publications. In addition to art his other love was history. He volunteered in the research library at Gilcrease Museum from 1995 until his death.
His family will be hosting a celebration of his life on Sunday, November 10, from 1-4pm in their home. In lieu of flowers he asked that you consider a contribution to Gilcrease Museum or The Rocky Mountain Conservancy.
