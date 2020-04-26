Donald LaRoy "Bud" Griffith, 82, passed from this life on December 31, 2019, in Shirley, L. I., New York. His loving wife, Marie, was by his side.
Bud moved to Tulsa in 1962 with Rockwell International and retired in 1993. Soon after he opened his chili restaurant, Mr, Coney, until 2005. Cooking was his passion, he won several Chili competitions in Tulsa.
In 2015, Bud and Marie moved to Shirley, NY, to be near family.
Bud leaves behind Marie, his loving wife of 38 years. Grandaughters Stephanie and husband, Douglas and Alexis, and many family and friends who miss him dearly.
My Dear Bud, Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.
