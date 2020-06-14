July 9, 1958 - May 29, 2020
Donnie Barbee, 62, of Tulsa, OK passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 29, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Donnie was born on July 9, 1958 in Tulsa, OK, to Lloyd Donal Barbee and June Etta Barbee. Donnie attended Central High School in Tulsa. Donnie was a Master Brick Mason and Stone Setter in Tulsa for Flintco and Brazeal Masonry. He is survived by 2 brothers, Danny Barbee and David Barbee; 3 daughters, Teaa Jackson, Rhonda Romero, Donelle Barbee; and 1 son, Billy Jackson; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. He loved spending time with his grandaughter, Tearra Reed. Preceded in death by brother, Dean Barbee and sister, Sherry Lynn Barbee; father, Lloyd Donal Barbee; mother, June Etta Barbee; stepmother, Betty Barbee.
Services will be held at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 1402 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2:00pm. www.fitzgeralfuneralservice.com
