On February 5, 2020, we lost an American hero when First Sergeant Donald Thomas Longfield of Tulsa passed away. He was born in El Dorado, AR, to parents, Thomas and Frances Anne Longfield.
Don was a highly decorated career soldier who dedicated his entire life to service in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard. He spent over 30 years in the Armed Forces spanning five tours in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded with the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantryman Badge and many other honors, but the accomplishment he was most proud of was that his leadership brought every single one of his soldiers home alive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna Longfield of Tulsa; son, Zachary Longfield of Tulsa; daughter, Sarah Longfield (Davell Walden Jr.) of New York; and grandson, Davell Walden III. Also left to mourn are sisters, Linda Gerber (Vernal) of Olathe, KS and Susan Longfield Karr of Cincinnati, OH; brothers, William James Longfield of Draper, Utah and James William Longfield of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Linda Robish of Virginia and Barbara Sarbak (Dennis) of Massillon, OH; brother-in-law, John Leonard of North Canton, OH; aunts, Loretta Coogan (Alan) of Kent, OH and Mary Lou Baltrinic of Akron, OH; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Sunday, February 9, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent, OH and a Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, February 10, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Kent, OH. Interment with military honors will be 10 a.m., Monday, February 17, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Road, Fort Gibson, OK 74434. Services entrusted to Smith & Kernke Funeral Home & Crematory in Oklahoma City. www.smithandkernke.com.
