Donna was born in Sapulpa and was the eldest daughter of Fanny and Donald Smith. She graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1967 and then attended Bacone College and Northeastern State University.
Donna met her husband, David, when working at neighboring businesses, and they were married soon after. Her Angel Baby Boy Travis Keith Hampton was born October 18, 1982.
Donna's love for her family and friends was her priority, and when she could no longer work, her new career became calling to check on and catch up with family and close friends. Donna's heart was big and her love for her family and friends was all important.
Donna Ilene (Smith) Hampton died peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019, at age 70 surrounded by family and the music she loved. We will all miss her unforgettable stories, sense of humor and infectious laughter.
