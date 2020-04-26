Donna Jackson, lifelong Tulsan, cherished wife, mother, and grandmother died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Born September 5th, 1939 to John and Mary Schwemin and was the youngest of 6 Children. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Tulsa. Married Ralph Jackson of Seminole County, OK and was happily married 46 years.
Donna was Homemaker, but to us, she was our Councilor, Teacher, Chef, Event Planner, Accountant, Team Leader, Life Coach, Nurse, Housekeeper, Chauffeur, Personal Shopper, Seamstress, Mediator, and Artist. She was household CEO, and Director of Child Development.
Donna dedicated her life to her family. Her best friends were her siblings and her children as they grew to be adults. Donna often hosted large gatherings and has the title of "Best Halloween Party EVER!" Every holiday and birthday was a time of celebration. Her laugh was infectious, and her loving nature knew no bounds. Donna was a dedicated mother and also enjoyed her role as Noni to her grandchildren. Making holiday cookies with them was a cherished tradition. I hope she knows how many countless lives she touched. Her numerous talents included oil and watercolor painting, stained-glass window creation, needlepoint and poetry.
Donna attended Our Savior Lutheran Church and dedicated her life to God. She volunteered For Meals on Wheels as her way of service to God and man. Her daily devotionals often guided her throughout her days and she loved sharing His word with family and friends. Her life was a living example of God's words.
YOUR LIFE WAS A BLESSING, YOUR MEMORY A TREASURE, YOU ARE LOVED BEYOND WORDS AND MISSED BEYOND MEASURE.
Donna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph, brother Jack, sisters Margie, Kathryn, Patricia, and Geraldine, and Grandson Hunter. She is survived by her four children, Rick Jackson (Cindy), Chris Jackson (Becky), Paul Jackson (Melissa) and Julie Jackson. Grandchildren: Samantha, Aaron, Ellie, Michaleh, Joshua, Sophia, Rainee and Jadyn. Great Grandchildren: Adlyn and Hinson.
At this time, we are instructed to have an intimate graveside service. We will host a celebration of life gathering when restrictions are lifted. However, Viewings are scheduled at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow Thursday and Friday (April 30th-May 1st) 12pm-2pm. Groups of 10 at a time will be permitted. www.floralhaven.com
