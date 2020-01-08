A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend of many, Donna Jo Floyd left this world a greater place for having been here. She loved volunteering at Asbury, her friends in the bridge groups, and especially her family.
She was born the daughter of Charles Woodrow "Pete" Snow and Mary Jo (Barnett) Snow, March 2, 1942. Married Edward Wade Floyd, August 25 1961. They have had a deep love for the last sixty-two years that included fifty-eight years of marriage. They brought two wonderful children into the world in Michael Wade Floyd and Amber Dawn (Floyd) Johnson. Blessed with four grandchildren, Bradley Charles Johnson, Amanda Michelle (Johnson) Gorzney, Emily Jo Floyd, and Charles Edward Floyd. And, loved like her own, two In-laws in Tim Johnson and Elena (Bowman) Floyd
A broad and loving clan including her sister, Karen Zo (Snow) Morris and her husband, Floyd Eugene Morris and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that were all beloved by Donna.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son.
An avid animal lover, especially horses and dogs, she grew up on the Bar Ten ranch in southeastern Oklahoma. She was an accomplished vocalist. A huge void will be felt with her passing but her warmth will be a blessing forever.
Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at Asbury Mason Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
