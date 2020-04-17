Donna Mae Burner McAdow (Shoop) Donna Mae Burner was born to Russell and Cleo Burner on May 3, 1931 in Enid, OK . She grew up in Tulsa and graduated in 1949 from Daniel Webster High School. She was a poised, beautiful woman- inside and out- and served as a clothing model during high school.
She attended Tulsa University and worked as an executive secretary for Gulf Oil Company. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bobby Joe McAdow, on November 19, 1954. They had 2 children, Mark Steven and Valerie Ann. She was a dedicated homemaker and loyal friend. She was an active PTA member and homeroom mom at Hoover Elementary School. She was also a talented artist and loved to decorate her home. She was a generous and thoughtful gift giver.
Donna was active in ministry at Will Rogers UMC and the TU Wesley Foundation. She loved the Lord Jesus and her church family very much. She was blessed to have 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren too!.
She lived the last 2 1/2 years at The Commons in Enid, OK and attended Willow View UMC where her son serves as Senior Pastor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronnie and Rex Burner; and husbands, Bob McAdow and Wilbur Shoop.
She is survived by: her children, Rev. Mark McAdow and Robin (Enid) and Valerie Irvine (Tulsa); her grandchildren, Steven Irvine and Hannah (Sapulpa), Matt McAdow and Allison (Missoula, MT), Stephanie Malone and Parker (Allen, TX), Hannah Hlebowicz and Mikal (Edmond), and Lauren McAdow (Stillwater); great grandchildren, Trace and Tennyson Irvine, Miles and Oakley Malone, and Lennyx Hlebowicz.
She left this life for her eternal home on April 15, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Haven on Monday, April 20th, with a Memorial Service to follow when available. Memorial gifts may be given to Will Rogers UMC Tulsa, Willow View UMC Enid, or The Alzheimer's Association. www.moorefuneral.com
