Donna Mae Gehrt, 71, of Eufaula, passed away on September 18, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Donna was born on November 8, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Roseville High School in Roseville, Michigan. She then attended and graduated from cosmetology school in 1963. Donna married her first husband in 1965. To this union her children were born. In 1979, she graduated from Rhema Bible College. On June 17, 1992, Donna married Michael Dale Gehrt in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Donna worked as a hair dresser for forty-three years owning and operating shops in both Michigan and then Tulsa, Oklahoma years later. Survivors include: her husband, Michael Gehrt, of the home; her sons, Todd and Scott Bever; her daughters, Michell L. Haynes and Karry L. Rowell; a brother, Dennis Peters and wife, Linda; and sisters, Carol Burk and Ruth Longman. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.hbmfuneralhome.com
