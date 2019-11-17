Passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2019just three months shy of her 99th birthday. Doris was born in Osceola, Missouri, and returns there to join her beloved sister, Katie and mother, Ruby; as well as numerous other family members, who are buried there. Formal services will be on November 23rd, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the services, at Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home in Osceola.
