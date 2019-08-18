Dorothea Alene Alldredge went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Claremore, Oklahoma at the age of 88. She was born to Luther Smith and Mary Morgan on September 4, 1930 in Gracemont, Oklahoma.
Alene married the love of her life, Charles Donald Alldredge, on September 13, 1947 and they spent seventy-one beautiful years together. The family made their home in Catoosa, Oklahoma, where they attended Lynn Lane Baptist Church until their health declined. Alene took great pride in serving as the Vice President of the Rolling Hills Senior Nutrition Center. She loved her family and devoted her life to them. She loved the great outdoors, fishing, flowers, gardening and her little dog, Fluffy. She particularly enjoyed the flock of doves that she fed daily.
Alene was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mary.
She leaves behind her husband Charles Donald Alldredge; her son, Don Alldredge and his wife, Kay of Snug Harbor, Oklahoma; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Alldredge Mason of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She leaves behind her daughter, Sherry Stimson and husband, Jerry of Pryor, Oklahoma and her grandchildren including Paul Stimson and wife, Suzie of Pryor, Pamela Stimson Pitts and husband, Mike of Pryor, April Stimson Dollarhide of Pryor and Jerome Stimson of Pryor. She leaves behind ten great grandchildren including PJ and wife, Jennifer of Pryor, Josh Stimson of Pryor, Timmy Stimson of Pryor, Ty Stimson and wife, Liz of Claremore, Blade Stimson and wife, Alsachia of Claremore, Tate Stimson of Claremore, Madi Stimson of Claremore, Krysta Dollarhide of Pryor, Bella Dollarhide of Pryor and Grayson Pitts of Pryor. She leaves behind four great-great grandchildren including Chason Stimson, Ember Stimson, Jade Stimson and Tripp Stimson.
A service was held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Memorial Park Chapel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
