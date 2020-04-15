Dorothea Jean Camuti passed from this life on April 11, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born Dorothea Jean Morrison on July 23, 1924 in Boothton, Alabama. As a young teen, Dorothea survived the Rheumatic Fever. After high school, she married Frank Heft, who was killed in the Battle of Metz in 1944. Dorothea then moved to New York City where she met and married Vincent Camuti. They had two sons, Frank and Paul. She became the Executive Housekeeper for the A. Holly Patterson home for the Aged which was an 889 bed facility located in Uniondale, New York. After retiring, Dorothea, Vincent and Frank moved to Tulsa to reunite with Paul and his family. Vincent died in 1993. "Sister Dorrie" was a dedicated warrior of the Salvation Army. She was loved by all who knew her and in turn loved them all, in the name of Jesus. A Private Interment was held at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
