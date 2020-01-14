March 28, 1922 January 9, 2020 Dorothy Ann Romer, 97, of Huntsville, Alabama passed away Thursday. Mrs. Romer was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Romer; brothers, J.C. Romer, Robert Romer, and Harold Romer; and niece, Vicky Palumbo.
Dorothy grew up in Minden, Nebraska where she graduated high school at the age of 16. She then moved to Oaks, Oklahoma. She obtained her nursing degree at Methodist Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. She also reviewed her BS degree from the University of Minnesota. Dorothy joined the U.S. Army during WWII and served as a nurse. She fought proudly and with great honor. After leaving the Army, she moved to Tulsa, OK and worked as a nurse at St. John Hospital where she retired. Dorothy was involved in her local church, First Lutheran, and continued to volunteer at St. John's Hospital for an additional 20 years. She was a constant inspiration and active participant in the lives of her numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and recently great grandnephews, and their families. She was also a good and supportive friend to so many.
Survivors include her brother, Howard Romer; sister-in-law, Patsy Romer; nephews, Craig Romer (Mary), Jim Romer (Kindra), and Phil Romer (Carolyn). She was "Aunt Dee" to many generations.
There will be a graveside service in Oaks, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oaks Indian Mission in Oaks, Oklahoma. (oaksindianmission.org).
