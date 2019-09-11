Dorothy Cantrell Dorothy N. Cantrell, 85, passed away September 7, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Dorothy was born December 19, 1933 in Russellville, AL, to Clarence and Annie Patton.
Dorothy was the former co-owner of Four Star Tire Co.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Tulsa and enjoyed Square Dancing with her husband, Harold. They were members of Boot and Slipper Club.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harold G. Cantrell. Survived by: her daughter, Pattie and husband, Steve Hulsey of Owasso; her son, Keith and wife, Terri Cantrell of Ft. Gibson; granddaughter, Emily and husband, Mitch Lowe of Owasso; granddaughter, Kimberly and husband, Paul Madden of Owasso; granddaughter, Paula and husband, Jared Pond of Tulsa; grandson, Shane and wife, Gretchen of Ft. Gibson; sister, Patsy Parker of Decatur, AL; five great-grandchildren, Annelee Grace Lowe, Hattie Sue Lowe, Luke G. Cantrell, Eli Keith Cantrell, and Charlotte Rose Pond.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, at 10:00 at Trinity Baptist Church, Tulsa. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
