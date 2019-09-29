Dorothy ("Dot") Evelyn Paisley Haynes passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Born in Mouth of Wilson, VA, February 23, 1924, she was the youngest daughter of the late Edgar and Samuella Paisley. Dot graduated from Radford College in 1944, and met her husband, H.K. ("Kelly") Haynes in Greensboro, NC, during World War II.
She was a loving and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed and remembered with joy.
Dot is survived by her husband of 73 years, Kelly; her son, David K. Haynes (Donna); daughter, Suzanne Haynes; grandson, Jonathan (Daisy Ortega, fiancée); sister-in-law, Lura Haynes; and many nieces and nephews.
Dot inspired her children, family, and friends with her love of reading, learning, music, and nature. She loved to garden, cook, and was an avid birdwatcher.
The family wishes to thank the nurses of St. Francis Pulmonary ICU and the nurses and staff of St. Francis Home Hospice.
Memorial service: 2 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at New Haven United Methodist Church, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Haven United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
