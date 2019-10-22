Dorothy Jean Cameron Turner, 95, was born March 6, 1924, in Cassoday, Kansas, daughter of James Ross and Beulah Blanch (Yarberry) Cameron. She died October 18, 2019, in Tulsa.
Dorothy moved from Cassoday to El Dorado, Kansas, soon after birth, then moved to Tulsa when she was 6 years old. She attended schools in Tulsa and graduated with the 1942 class of Will Rogers High School. She married William H. Turner, Jr. on March 20, 1947 in Tulsa. She worked at Douglas Aircraft during World War Il and for a number of years served as secretary for John Calvin Presbyterian Church and later Yale Avenue Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.
Dorothy also worked for many years with the Magic Empire Council of Girl Scouts in Tulsa, retiring in 1986. She was an active member of Yale Avenue Presbyterian Church in Tulsa for 65 years and served as both deacon and elder, and sang in the church choir for many years. Dorothy was an avid genealogist who loved researching and talking about her family history.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband; her brother, Neal Cameron of Inola; her brother, Jim Cameron of Florida; and her sister, Joanne Brubaker of Wisconsin. Dorothy is survived by her son, James N. Turner and his wife, Jeanne, of Aurora, CO, their son, Cameron Turner and his wife, Gwynne, and daughter, Alice, of Denver; and by her son, William L. Turner and his wife, Connie, of Tulsa, and their children, Ross Turner and his wife, Elizabeth, and daughters, Evangeline and Josephine, of Bixby, Eric Turner and his wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Sadie, Natalie Keast and her husband, Ben, of Austin, and Erin Turner of Tulsa. Survivors also include sister-in-law, Rosalee Cameron of lnola; sister-in-law, Marsha Cameron of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services with be held Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 A.M. at Yale Avenue Presbyterian Church, 510 S. Yale, Tulsa.
Interment will be at 3:30 P.M. at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, OK. Moore's Southlawn, 918-663-2233. Share memories at
