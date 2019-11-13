Dorothy Darland, 88, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was born in Edmond, OK, on February 4, 1931 to Matthew and Delpha Adam. She attended the University of Central Oklahoma where she earned a teaching degree.
On November 24, 1950 she married Dr. James M. Darland Jr. in Wellston, OK. They resided in Tulsa, OK, where they were both active members of the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Dorothy for over 50 years.
Dorothy taught 4th grade for Tulsa Public Schools until the birth of her children, after which she dedicated her life to raising her family. She was also a leader for Camp Fire Girls and Boy Scouts of America, and later returned to substitute teaching.
She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Adam; mother, Delpha Adam; brother, Merle Adam; and her beloved husband, James Darland. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Orr of Montana; a son, Mark Darland and his wife, Dana; a daughter, Melanie Usry and her husband, Allen; 4 granddaughters, Katherine Darland, Cameron Darland, Yayoi Usry, Stephanie VanDevander and her husband, Eran; 3 great-grandchildren, Aleena Usry, Vanessa and Jackson VanDevander; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by her family and by the many friends she made throughout her life.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Saint Paul at Floral Haven.
The family requests memorials in her name be made to "Sistema Tulsa at Boston Avenue Methodist Church", 1301 South Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK, 74119. www.floralhaven.com
