Douglas Edwards, 68, died April 14, 2020 at his son, Jonathan's home near Austin, TX, after an illness. A local artist and friend to many, Doug worked to rehab the building that became the Pearl Gallery and Studio. He spent many years making art there and supporting other artists.
Doug was born to Ira and Mahdeen Edwards on July 20, 1952 in Tulsa. He attended Will Rogers High School. A free spirit in his youth, he crisscrossed the country, living in San Francisco and North Carolina's Ocracoke Island. He made friends along the way. No matter what though, the turns always took him back to Tulsa, his home town.
Doug worked for many years at Comcast and then at Cox. He had a mighty gift for art and storytelling. What settled Douglas down to one place was his son, Jonathan. He was happy to have his young son, Jon. He was proud of him and loved him unconditionally. And in the end of Douglas' life, it was Jonathan who gave unconditionally back by taking care of his father through the months of his illness.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan and his wife, Lacy and grandson, Nathan, of Austin, TX. Doug is also survived by additional loving family.
Doug had a lot of friends, all of whom will miss him. Due to the present circumstances there will not be a funeral at this time. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
