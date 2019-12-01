Douglas Warren Primo was born September 20, 1969. On November 23, 2019 our precious Doug drifted into the arms of Jesus and joined his Mimi, Papa and Aunt Mary. Doug far outlived all medical predictions and is now free from his earthly limitations. Doug taught us that love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control are, indeed, gifts from God. Special thanks to Drs. Jason Cook and Gregory Connor for their years of special care, and to all the therapists, nurses, state workers and caregivers who assisted and loved Doug throughout his earthly journey. Doug is survived by his mother, Joyce; his sister, Laurie Hendrickson; and his nephew and niece, Jacob and Kayla.
No formal services planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. Bixby Funeral Service, 13307 S. Memorial
