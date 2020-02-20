Dr. Alan Thomas Plaxico, 67, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Services will be held Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is handling arrangements.
Alan was born to Dr. and Mrs. James Plaxico on New Years' Eve, December 31, 1952, in Radford, Virginia. In 1956, he and his family moved to Stillwater where he enjoyed an All-American youth and upbringing. Alan was an athlete, an Eagle Scout and an honor student.
After graduating from Stillwater High School in 1971, he enrolled in the pre-dentistry program at Oklahoma State University and after his junior year was granted early acceptance into the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. After graduating as a Doctor of Dental Science in 1979, Alan passed his boards and set up practice in Stillwater until his retirement in 2015. For over 35 years, he was a revered and respected dentist in the community, attending to the oral health of literally thousands of Payne County patients.
Dr. Plaxico was an avid motorcyclist, a skilled mechanic and a master craftsman. He loved the outdoors, travel, and adventure and could be counted on to approach challenges in life, whether major or mundane, with a cheerful, can-do attitude. He could make any problem or situation easier and often fun with a clever remark or turn of phrase.
In 2017, at the age of 64, he received a third degree black belt in Kenpo (Karate). Alan was truly a renaissance man.
Alan Plaxico was a devoted and beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and he leaves behind an adoring family who loved him beyond measure and mightily grieve his passing.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda G. Plaxico; his parents, Jim and Jackie Plaxico of Oklahoma City; his siblings, James Plaxico of Stillwater, David and Teressa Plaxico of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Cheryl and Mike Hunter of Edmond; his children, Brian and Michelle Plaxico of Edmond, Justin and LeAnne Plaxico of McAlester, Brent Plaxico of Tulsa, Jami Shirley of Pauls Valley, Brady and Emily Hollingsworth of Prosper, Texas, and Jesse and Christine Hollingsworth of Plano, Texas; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Alaina and Ava Plaxico of Edmond, Jacob and Nikki Plaxico of McAlester, Carson and Claire Shirley of Pauls Valley, Olivia and Lainey Hollingsworth of Prosper and Caroline and Frank Hollingsworth of Plano.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help find a cure for Ocular Melanoma at jefferson.edu/Sato in memory of Dr. Alan Plaxico.
