Dr. D.E. "Doc" Hawthorne, 97, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Inola, OK. Doc was born November 20, 1922 in Wayne City, Illinois, to Ernest Eugene Hawthorne and Grace Garrison Hawthorne. After graduating from high school, he married Arlene Marie Baine. Doc entered the United States Air Force, serving in World War II as a supply sergeant. After serving in the military, he attended the University of Illinois and later attended the University of Kansas City where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery and Master of Dental Surgery degrees. He practiced as an oral surgeon in Tulsa for over thirty years before retiring to his cattle ranch in Inola, OK, with his wife, Allie Hawthorne.
Doc was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and field trials. He served as president of the Oklahoma Field Trial Clubs Association, president of the Oil Capital Field Trial Association that hosted the American Field Sporting Dog Association Oklahoma All Age Open Championship. He was on the Purina Dog of the Year Board of Directors and judged the National Field Trial Championship at the Ames Plantation in Grand Junction, Tennessee for eighteen years. He was inducted into the Field Trial Hall of Fame in 1992.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Grace Hawthorne; wife, Arlene Hawthorne; sister, Doris Hawthorne; and brother, David Hawthorne. He leaves his wife, Allie Hawthorne; son, Glenn G. Hawthorne and Melissa; son, Doug E. Hawthorne; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hawthorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. There will be a private family graveside service. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
