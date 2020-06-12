Jesus called Percy Smith, 85 years of age, to be by his side on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He passed away at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK due to complications of a blood disorder. Percy was born April 4, 1935 in Frederick, OK. He was a devout Christian, loving father, and had a passion to heal others. Christ, family, friends, and even strangers were the core of his life.
Percy is survived by loving wife, Vesta; children and family, Brad, Jenni, Maddie, and Brett Smith of Springfield, MO, Lisa and Nate Roper of Edmond, OK, and Scot, Linda, Stephanie, and Brooke Smith of Cheshire, CT. He is also survived by lifelong friend, Drude Faulconer, of Richardson, TX. He was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, Elsie and Robert Smith; his brother, Bobby Lee Smith; and his sister, Faye Beth Smith.
In Christ, Percy exemplified walking with Jesus in his heart. He often shared his faith with others and had great love for Asbury Methodist Church for which he and Vesta have called their Christian home since 1973. His 'Happy Christians / Word Finder' family provided great bliss and joy. His dinner time prayers, although sometimes verbose are cherished memories by his family.
Family was prominent in Percy's life. Percy and Vesta were married in 1963 and spent 56 devoted years together. Percy and Vesta together exemplified love for family. Time together, trips, and weekends at the lake are memories cherished. The positivity, encouragement to help others, and the example of working hard are attributes that we, as his children will never forget.
Percy's love for healing and medicine was the heart of his life up until his passing. He began his 58-year medical career in 1961 and practiced up until earlier this year. His medical calling included family medicine for the community of Tulsa and finishing his career with the Cherokee Nation for which he was named Doctor of the Year. He also assisted Tulsa University Athletics for many years. Medicine was 24/7 for 'Dr. Percy'. No matter what day, time, year, if someone was sick, Dr. Percy would assist. He was also known to stop by a house to either make a quick check of a friend or deliver some news that a phone call would not provide the care and personal touch he was known for.
Percy was a proud alumnus from the University of Oklahoma Medical School. While this began his medical career, it was also the beginning of a love for Sooner football. Attending countless games throughout his life. It was common to see Percy wearing red OU shirts, his go to for casual attire. His other favorite activity was life at Grand Lake, especially fishing and boating. It brought a level of closeness, peacefulness, and fun that could not easily be found anywhere else to our family.
Visitation will be 1-4 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. His memorial service will be held at the Asbury United Methodist Church Sanctuary at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 16th. In light of the current circumstances, we ask that all attendees wear masks and practice proper social distancing inside the sanctuary. We also understand, if you are unable to attend. Percy knows you are with him in prayer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Asbury United Methodist Church in his memory or your favorite charity. The church address is 6767 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK 74133 or at asburytulsa.org. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.