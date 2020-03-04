Oran Arthur Brown was born to Arthur and Nellie Brown, February 26, 1921, in Wakita, OK. He grew up and attended school in Wellington, KS and Noble, OK. He married Wilma Smalley in 1940. She died in 1967 and he married Lavelle Avant in 1968. Lavelle died in 2005 and he married Claudia Stone in 2006. She died in 2016.
Oran served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Metcalf as a Radarman, 3rd Class, from May 1944 until honorably discharged in November, 1945 at the end of WWII.
Oran, affectionately known to his friends and associates by the nickname, Jack had served as pastor of Southern Baptist churches for more than 50 years. He was a graduate of Oklahoma Baptist University, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Phillips Graduate Seminary. He had pastored churches in Oklahoma, Arizona and Nevada.
Dr. Oran (Jack) Brown was preceded in death by one son, Jack Darrel Brown.
He is survived by his 4 children: son, Robert Brown and his wife, Linda (Lin); son, Don Brown and his wife, Brenda; son, Anthony (Tony) Brown and his wife, Linda; by daughter, Carole and her husband, Nevin Lee; by daughter, Cheryl Jo and her husband, Lee Allbritton. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.