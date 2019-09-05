Dr. Pamela Stone Pamela Jean (Dillard) Stone, 67, of Tulsa, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Tulsa.
Pamela taught that life is about relationships. The very essence of who she was in her relationships is captured in the following comments of those who knew her, loved her and were deeply touched by her. "I admire you for your grace and beauty how you look, how you live your life and how you serve others." "Your love was generational." "I loved you the minute I met you you always said spirit recognizes spirit my spirit was soothed." "Thank you for listening, thank you for holding my hand when it was really tough. Thank you for sharing your faith. Thank you for your teaching. Thank you for being the wisest woman. Thank you for loving me. You changed my life and my family's life." "You've helped me more than anyone has in my entire life. Thank you for helping me understand the word 'embrace'." "I'm a better wife, friend, daughter, and sister because of you." "Thank you for bringing me to God." "Who knew that a gorgeous, well-dressed therapist would be introducing the ultimate savior to me." "Because of you I feel known and understood even when I do not understand myself I am clear that my valid purpose in life is to love others more I know that I can be a good friend to others." "You have changed my life by loving me well and listening to me well."
These words affirm Pamela's legacy of impact. She changed the world one person at a time, and the world will never be the same again.
Pamela was born on August 8, 1952 to Margaret and Norman Dillard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1970. She then attended SMU where she received her undergraduate degree. Upon graduation, she moved to Florida to teach deaf education. Later, Pamela returned to Tulsa to attend TU where she received her Master's degree in Counseling and her doctorate in Counseling Psychology.
Dr. Stone had a private practice as a counselor for 35 years in Tulsa. She was also a noted speaker. Her love of the Lord permeated both her life and her practice. She brought many to the Lord and taught all to prayerfully seek the Lord's will for their life. Pamela believed psychology needed to take a bended knee to scripture. She understood that Jesus heals, and counselors connect the dots.
Pamela married Buddy Stone in 2008. Their home offered comfort to many. Her smile and laughter brought great joy. Her dinner parties and family gatherings brought great fellowship.
Survivors include her husband, Dana (Buddy) Stone of Tulsa; son, Andrew Grannis and his daughter, Grace of Tulsa and son Adam Grannis of Tulsa; her sisters, Debra Krans and husband, Kurt of Tulsa, Jan Dillard of Glenpool, Ann Dillard of Dallas, TX; niece, Cory Ann McCue and husband, Eric of Leadville, CO. Her presence will be missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Also, Buddy's daughter, Michelle Hight and husband, Jay of Tulsa; their children, Cason, Charli and Landri; and daughter, Blair Peters and husband, Adam of Tulsa. Pamela is also survived by her mentor and beloved friend, the Rt. Rev. William J. Cox of Tulsa. Bishop Cox and Pamela worked closely for years to help others in their spiritual journeys.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Ann (Strother) Dillard and E.N. (Norm) Dillard, Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5th, from 5-8 pm at the Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit, 12121 E. 41st Street, Tulsa, OK. The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 6th, at the Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit with the Venerable Fr. Carl J. Eyberg officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit in Pamela's name.
