Dr. Patricia Jane Allison passed away December 8, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Patty was born May 18, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and moved with her parents, Jane and George Pearson, to Prairie Village, Kansas, when she was four. She attended Kansas State University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the Arts and Sciences Honors Program.
After marrying Martin Allison in 1976 in Chicago, the couple moved to Kansas City in 1979 with their two year old son, Andrew. After she graduated in May, 1988, from the University of Health Sciences, the family, which now included a daughter, Ashley, moved to Tulsa where her husband worked an auditor for Amoco (later BP). Patty completed her internship at Tulsa Regional Medical Center in 1990, and was accepted to the University of Oklahoma where she was selected Chief Resident for the Department of Psychiatry her final year. In 1995, she volunteered in Oklahoma City as a Mental Health Counselor with the American Red Cross following the Oklahoma City bombing disaster. She worked as a clinical psychiatrist for two Tulsa mental health agencies before opening a private practice in 2003, retiring in 2014.
Patty was a voracious reader who especially enjoyed reading murder mysteries and biographies. She loved to play trivia games with friends, and was a passionate gardener who loved to be outside in the yard. She was quite thrilled to win two ribbons for flower arranging in 2018 at the Tulsa Garden Center's contest category "Arrangement in a Medicine Bottle." Patty enjoyed attending Let's Talk Gardening club meetings and discussions, and particularly enjoyed planting unusual perennial flowers group members shared. She loved to travel with her husband and she enjoyed music. She and her husband frequently attended Signature Symphony, Tulsa Symphony, and Bartlesville Symphony concerts to see their daughter, Ashley play the cello.
Dr. Allison was a lifelong Presbyterian, and was a member of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Patty insisted joining a Bible Study group at the church in 1993, and this group continues to meet. She chose to host a new Bible Study group in 2004. Patty often said the members of the two groups became her best friends and teachers of the Bible she ever had.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-brother, Joe Selby; and her son, Andrew; and is survived by her husband of 43 years, Martin; daughter, Ashley Allison and her husband, Matthew Torbett in Tulsa. She is also survived by five nieces, Joyce Norris, Karen Steele, Meaghan Graber, Jennifer Allison, and one nephew, Nathan Allison, all in the Kansas City area and Laura Searles and her family in Manhattan, Kansas. Patty also leaves her family's much adored Schipperke mix dogs, Boots and Trouble.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 18th, at 10:00am at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dr. Allison to the Tulsa City County Library through the Tulsa Library Trust (918-549-7635) or to the Humane Society of Tulsa (918-495-3647).
