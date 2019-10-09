Dr. Phil Archer was born April 13, 1942 in McAlester, OK and died October 4, 2019, in Tulsa, OK.
He grew up in Bethany, OK, graduating from Bethany High School. Phil met and married his college sweetheart, Diane, at the University of Central Oklahoma. After graduation Phil studied at Baylor College of Dentistry.
For over 48 years, he served generations of Tulsans as a dentist. He developed innovative treatments that helped innumerable people find relief from sleep apnea, a topic on which he lectured internationally.
Phil began working with car engines as a teenager in the engine rebuilding shop run by his father in Bethany, Archer Machine. He competed in drag and road races and volunteered countless hours to launch Hallett Motor Racing Circuit. A lifelong Sooner football fan with encyclopedic knowledge of the entire team, Phil never missed a game and supported the program in every way.
Devoted to his family, Phil is survived by his wife, Diane; two sons, Dr. John Archer of Oklahoma City, OK and Kenneth Archer of San Francisco, CA; 6 grandchildren; and sister, Karen Rich. Phil also leaves behind a host of friends across the country.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 am, Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati, Tulsa. Memorials may be made to Assistance League Tulsa, which clothes Tulsa school children in need (5350 E. 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74135, 918-832-8832). www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
