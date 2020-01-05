Dr. Reuben A. "Barney" Kirkpatrick passed away January 1, 2020, at the age of 88 surrounded by close family. Barney was born April 7, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to E. Austin and Edna Kirkpatrick. His early childhood was spent in Eufaula and Muskogee. He later moved to Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School, and went to Oklahoma A&M College where he majored in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and served as Vice President of his chapter.
At Oklahoma A&M he met his wife to be, Mary Allen Gray and they were married in 1954. Following graduation, he worked as a petroleum engineer for Mobile Oil Company in Oklahoma and Texas. Barney went into the Air Force as an engineer and was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB working in the rocket laboratory. While stationed at Wright Patterson he decided to pursue a career in dentistry and enrolled in the University of Missouri Kansas City Dental College. He graduated from dental school in 1960 and was accepted into the Orthodontic Master's Program. His Orthodontic career in Tulsa began in 1962, and he retired in 1995. He served as president of the Tulsa County Dental Society, Oklahoma Orthodontic Society and the Southwestern Society of Orthodontists. He chaired the board of Young Life in Tulsa, and was on the Board of the College of Engineering at Oklahoma State University. He was an active member of Asbury Methodist Church.
After retirement, Barney and Mary moved to Monkey Island on Grand Lake. They rekindled college friendships and made new friends as he enjoyed hobbies of fishing and golf. While at the lake, he was an active member of Cleora United Methodist Church and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He was an Eagle Scout and supported scouting all his life. He actively supported the Oklahoma State University College of Engineering, and was an unwavering OSU sports fan.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; five children, Tom and wife, LeeAnne, Steve and wife, Lori, Greg and wife, Alice, daughter, Kathy and husband, Rusty Hendrickson, and Doug and wife, LaDonna. They have fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Barney is also survived by a brother, Jerry and his wife, Mary of Miami, Oklahoma. He was a kind and loving husband and father, holding family and friends close to his heart.
A memorial service honoring Barney will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Mason Chapel of Asbury Methodist Church, 6767 South Mingo, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oklahoma State University Foundation, College of Engineering or The Oklahoma Family Network, supporting Oklahoma children with cancer and special needs, in memory of Barney Kirkpatrick: PO Box 21072, Oklahoma City, OK 73156-1072. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.