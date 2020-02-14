Drake Cook, 90, of Tulsa, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born July 16, 1929 in San Angelo, TX.
Drake was a successful architect in Lawton and Tulsa, OK. He was a kind and loving man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by parents, Ken E. and Eloise Drake Cook; grandson, Matthew Allen; and son-in-law, Joe Beauchamp. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Cook; 3 daughters, Kim Beauchamp of Lawton, Linda Allen and her husband, Gery of Edmond and Valorie Noury and her husband, Scott of Paxico, KS; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service 2 pm, Saturday, February 15, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.