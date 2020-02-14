Drake Cook, 90, of Tulsa, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born July 16, 1929 in San Angelo, TX.

Drake was a successful architect in Lawton and Tulsa, OK. He was a kind and loving man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceded in death by parents, Ken E. and Eloise Drake Cook; grandson, Matthew Allen; and son-in-law, Joe Beauchamp. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Cook; 3 daughters, Kim Beauchamp of Lawton, Linda Allen and her husband, Gery of Edmond and Valorie Noury and her husband, Scott of Paxico, KS; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service 2 pm, Saturday, February 15, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Tulsa.

Tags

Load comments