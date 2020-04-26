Earl Don Giles of Jenks, OK entered into his eternal home in Heaven April 17, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1933, in Spiro, OK and graduated from Spiro High School in 1951. While in High School Earl worked in photography and developing his own film. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Tulsa, OK and worked for Douglas Aircraft Company and MARSUCO before founding "Giles Printing Company" in 1958. Earl retired in 1995.
Earl's hobby, vision, and passion was to introduce Internet Ministry into churches that had never had cameras, recorders, cassettes or DVD's. He was a catalyst in starting audio ministry in various churches - thereby, providing shut-ins with the opportunity for watching church services in their homes.
During his life, Earl had several passions. For the past 12 years, he loved volunteering at Manna House Ministries where he brought the Ministry into the 21st century by computerizing and organizing their complete operation and monthly reporting for the Food Bank. His 18 years of volunteering for the Community Care Senior Health Plan was also a highlight in his life.
Earl is survived by Judy (Johnson) Robertson, his loving wife of 38 years; daughters, Pamela (and Don) Hammonds of Ashland, KY and Stephanie Giles of Tulsa; son, Scott Robertson of Jenks, OK. He was blessed with six grand-children, Aaron Walker and Alyson Walker of Tulsa, Ethan Hammonds of Ashland Ky, Karl (and Cara) Hammonds of Paducah Ky, Kevin (and Katie) Hammonds of Bozeman MT, Mark (and Hollis) Hammonds of Tampa FL; and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl Evan and Sylvia (Goines) Giles.
A Celebration of Life gathering is pending at First Baptist Church, Tulsa. (after COVID 19 Lockdown is lifted.)
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Manna House Ministries 4921 E Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK 74115 www.floralhaven.com
