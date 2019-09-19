Easter Moore, 81, of Tulsa, peacefully left this earth with his wife of 55 years by his side.
Son of Ruth and Dee Moore, Easter grew up in Clinton, Oklahoma, with three siblings: Claranelle, Donovan, and Myrna. The four spent countless hours at their local swimming pool, where they also worked during their youth.
Easter was active in his church participating in Methodist Youth Fellowship. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1956. Clinton meant so much to Easter, and he developed many lifelong friendships within the community.
He achieved his Bachelor's degree from Southwestern University where he met his wife, Carolyn. Upon graduating, the couple married and moved to Tulsa.
After a successful career in oil and gas, Easter was also a small business owner and realtor in his community, always there with a friendly smile and a kind heart for everyone he encountered.
Easter believed in and practiced servant leadership, and always worked for the betterment of his friends, family, community and church. This was his passion.
Easter is survived by his wife, Carolyn and their three children, Sarah (Dan) Fitzgerald, Brittany (John) Moser, and Scott (Shannon); six grandchildren, Madeline, Angus, Matilda, John O, Nigel and Brynn; brother, Donovan Moore (Joyce); and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, Friday, September 20th, at 2pm.
