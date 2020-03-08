Edith M. Thompson, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Graveside service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Memorial Park, Tulsa, OK.
Edith Mae Hudson Thompson was born May 25, 1925 in Henrietta, OK, the daughter of Edgar Thomas and Josephine Vee (Thrasher) Hudson. She was a member of Regency Park Church of the Nazarene and the former purchasing agent for the Tulsa school district. In 2008, she moved to Fort Worth, TX, to be near her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry L. Thompson.
Survivors: daughter, Mary Frances Welty and husband, Nova; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Hewitt and husband, Tim, Steven Hudson Welty and wife, Keri; and six great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.