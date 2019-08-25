Edward "Ed" Charles Apple, age 70, passed away at his home in Tulsa, OK on Monday, August 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11th, at 1pm in the Kerr Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119.
Friends may honor Ed's memory with contributions to: The Lindsey House, www.lindseyhouse.org, or to: First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa.
