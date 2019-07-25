Edwin (Ed) Dean Disney of Broken Arrow passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Ed was born in Moran, KS on June 21, 1949 to James Disney and Lula Mae (Towle) Disney.
Ed served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Data Processor on the USS L.Y. Spear from 1971 to 1975. He was a graduate of Pittsburg State University in Kansas, where he studied Accounting and obtained a Master's of Business and Accounting Degree and was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Ed retired as the Manager of Accounting Operations at the Bank of Oklahoma, Tulsa in 2016.
He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa, where he served as a Sponsor/Mentor for Celebrate Recovery. Through Celebrate Recovery, Ed served community members dealing with grief and/or addiction, often times serving inmates through the organization's prison ministry.
Ed is survived by his sons, Brandon Disney and his wife, Andrea of Tulsa and Michael Disney and his wife, Brooke of Manhattan, KS; his daughters, Alison Anderson and her husband, Jeff of Owasso and Emilie Disney of Broken Arrow; his sisters, Kathy Ogden of Columbia, MO, Judy McCready of Chanute, KS, and Beverly Cady of Bronson, KS; and his grandchildren, Cole, Ethan, Soleil, Kellen, Ilex and Cordelia Disney.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Heldenbrand) Disney and daughter, Sara Disney.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church (Chapel) in Tulsa, Monday, August 5th, at 3:00 PM. Ed will be laid to rest in the Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa Columbarium.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Celebrate Recovery, Asbury United Methodist Church by calling (918) 492-1771.
