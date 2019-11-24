Beloved beyond measure by her family, her company sweetly enjoyed by all who met her, Winkie passed on to the heavenly party awaiting her October 15, 2019. Winkie was born in Bartlesville, OK, August 29, 1942. She had a joyful childhood, moved to Tulsa at age 12 and met the love of her life, John Paul Moran. She attended and was among the last graduating class of Marquette High School in 1960. Before marrying on June 9, 1962, Winkie attended Tulsa Business College. She was the all-around party planner, encourager and easy listener for John, their four children and families, countless relatives and neighborhood friends. She enjoyed a sweet cup of coffee and a glass of wine. She could feel good music, liked to dance and once touched the hand of Elvis. Never was a dessert or piece of chocolate met without a smile. Her companion in most every delight was her dearest sister, Ginger Lee Russell. An evening sunset brought an awe-inspired moment and a call to anyone nearby to come take a look. 'Winkie was so lovable'. She is a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed by all who love her. Memorial services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Friday, November 29, 6:00 P.M. Flowers can be sent to St. Pius X, 1727 S. 75th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74112. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to alz.org, audubon.org, or getintotheact.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.