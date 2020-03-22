Eileen S. Wilson passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. She was born October 30, 1928 in Floral Park, NY, to Frederick and Caroline Stein. She married Hugh Thomas Wilson in 1949 with whom she had five children. She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Family Cathedral. Her Catholic Faith was a lifelong source of strength and comfort. Eileen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a beautiful heart that touched the lives of many friends and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh Thomas Wilson; her sister, Marion Warmingham; her two sons, Tom and Todd Wilson; and her grandson, David Wilson. She is survived by her children, Tim Wilson, Tama Thomas and her husband, Michael, Tighe Wilson and his wife, Debbie; her grandchildren, Mike, Mark, Brenton, Clayton, Samantha, Joseph, Madison, Samuel and Sophia; and 9 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the entire staff at Zarrow Pointe for their kind and loving care given to our mother.
A private family service will be held in the future.
Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556 www.ninde.com
