Eileen Wilson was born on March 25, 1936 in Elk County, Kansas to Joseph and Esther Rentfro. She grew up with older sister, Joanna; younger brother, Raymond and future in-laws, Mary and Martin Moomey.
Eileen met husband, Jim, in high school in Severy, Kansas. Jim was creative, as he would give Eileen's mom a ride home just to have another opportunity to see her. They fell in love and were married on June 25, 1955. They moved to Tulsa in 1966 to raise their family, including children, Debbie and Bruce Dill, Vicky and Kevin Westfall, Cheri and Brian Brittain and David and Shannon Wilson. She adored her grandchildren, Megan Igel, Margaux Lippoldt, Max Westfall, Connor Wilson and Brandon Brittain and great-grandchildren, Hazel and Ruby Igel and Millie and Pippa Lippoldt.
She loved sports all sports throughout life. During her school years, she ran track and played basketball. She loved watching all sports, including her Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma City Thunder and regularly recorded all sorts of games so she would never miss a big play. However, she was the biggest fan of her children and their sports, including coaching and refereeing her children's events.
She was a member of Will Rogers United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She loved her time singing in the choir every Sunday morning. Her love of singing was also expressed in her lifetime membership in Sweet Adelines. She competed in quartets and performed across the country with her chorus family. Mom loved the Sweet Adelines.
Eileen's greatest love was of family, spending time with Jim, her kids and grandchildren.
Funeral will be held at Will Rogers UMC, 11th and Yale, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
