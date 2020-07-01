Wanda "Elaine" Cross, 62, received her eternal healing on June 27, 2020. There to welcome her were her parents, grandparents, a very special cousin (Marquita), four aunts and uncles, and two precious four legged babies. Elaine was born on September 16, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to Marcus and Wanda Rodgers. She graduated from Owasso High School and went on to work as a data entry operator at ORU in Tulsa, where she spent the next 20+ years, later retiring. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, playing board games with her son and sister, as well as spending time with her forever friend, Mary, and loving on her dog, Bayley. Elaine was most recently living in Tulsa, but spent 25 years in Jenks. She leaves behind her sister, Marcella Rodgers, and the joy/light of her life, son, Stephen Cross, to whom she was both mom and dad; also 5 cousins, Sharon, Regenia, "DeDe", Craig, Tony; and dear friends the Obert family. Elaine, you left us with a void in our hearts, never to be filled until we see you in Heaven. You were an amazing mom/dad, and sister. We were honored and proud to be your family. Your long suffering is over, and we rejoice in your healing. We love you. Viewing: 12:00 Noon-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Visitation: 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Service: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, all at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 918-622-1155 www.moorefunetral.com
