Elizabeth "Betty" Portuese passed away peacefully at the age of 95, surrounded by loving family on May 21st, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Betty was born in Queens, NY to Raymond and Mary Coyle on December 18th, 1924 the middle of three children. Betty graduated from Grover Cleveland HS in NYC in 1942, and began her nurse's training the same year. She graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing in September 1945 and began a long and fulfilling nursing career. Having just missed the opportunity to provide service to the war effort, she did however work in several NYC area hospitals until marrying her husband, Anthony "Tony" Portuese, in 1956 in NYC. Tony and Betty raised 3 children together. Tony's career as a pilot led them to eventually relocate to Tulsa, OK in 1975. Betty resumed her nursing practice then, working for 17 years for Hillcrest Medical Center in the Extended Care Facility, Oklahoma's first hospital-based SNF. There she made many lifelong friends. After retirement, Betty became a Red Cross volunteer, spent time with the Hillcrest Retiree's club, enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enriched so many people's lives through her laughter, good spirits, and hearty wit. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Tony Portuese. Betty is survived by: her son, William and wife, Sherry; daughters, Trish Portuese and Julie Mobley and son in law, Jeffrey Mobley; three granddaughters, Mia and Bella Portuese and Madison Mobley. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10:00 Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
