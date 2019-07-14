Elizabeth Rogers of Stillwater died July 4, 2019. She was 101. Elizabeth was born December 21, 1917 in Chickasha to James Andrew and America Thomas Green. She was pre-deceased by her parents; sister, Modena; and her beloved husband, Murl Rogers. Survivors include daughter, Ruth Ann Waldrop (Jerry); sons, John, Paul (Mary Kaye), Charles (Nancy), Philip (Candace); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews across the nation. Visitation will be from 4-7pm, July 14th, at Strode Funeral Home, Stillwater, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, Stillwater, July 15th at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's honor can be made to the Murl and Elizabeth Rogers Endowed Scholarship, c/o the OSU Foundation, 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, OK. 74074

Tags

Load comments