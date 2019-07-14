Elizabeth Rogers of Stillwater died July 4, 2019. She was 101. Elizabeth was born December 21, 1917 in Chickasha to James Andrew and America Thomas Green. She was pre-deceased by her parents; sister, Modena; and her beloved husband, Murl Rogers. Survivors include daughter, Ruth Ann Waldrop (Jerry); sons, John, Paul (Mary Kaye), Charles (Nancy), Philip (Candace); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews across the nation. Visitation will be from 4-7pm, July 14th, at Strode Funeral Home, Stillwater, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, Stillwater, July 15th at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's honor can be made to the Murl and Elizabeth Rogers Endowed Scholarship, c/o the OSU Foundation, 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, OK. 74074
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.