Ella May (Ellie) Reavis was born on September 18, 1919 to Grover T. and Mary Caroline Vaughan during the Spanish Flu pandemic in Forgan, Oklahoma, weighing only 3 1/2 lbs. She passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 6, 2020 in Edmond, OK. Survived by sons, Gary J. Reavis (Elodie) and Richard J. Reavis (Margaret). She was "Mimi" to grandchildren, Dustin Reavis (Melodie), Jamie Reavis Gammel (Charlie), Anna Reavis Brandes (Mike) and Benjamin Reavis (Logan). She was preceded in death by her brother, James L. Vaughan and her granddaughter, Katherine Reavis Womack. She has seven great-grandchildren. Ellie found love twice and was married to Jesse Joe Reavis for 35 years and Jim Monroe for 25 years (both deceased).
She sold Real Estate in Wichita, Kansas and Scottsdale, Arizona; was owner of Rent-a-Place, and Manager of American Knitting Corporation in Oklahoma City. She also worked for the Tulsa Petroleum Club.
Ellie spent her life making other people happy and never met a stranger. She taught exercise in nursing homes and wrote letters for patients. She joined Boston Avenue Methodist Church at age 18.
She will be laid to rest at Floral Haven in Tulsa. Ellie will be sadly missed by many friends and family.
