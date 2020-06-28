Ellen McLaughlin Roberts was born in Schenectady, New York, on March 21, 1947. She passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020 at the age of 73. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29th, at the Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Roberts; parents, Ed and Frances McLaughlin; sister, Maggie McLaughlin and her Aunt Sus, Dorothy Kime.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wright Simpson and husband, Brian of Richardson, TX and Karen Wright Coppo and husband, Timmy of Richardson, TX; bonus children, Joe Roberts of Tulsa and Kim Montgomery of Collinsville; sister, Marie DuCharme of Tulsa; brother and sister-in-law, Colonel David and Barbara McLaughlin of Atlanta, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Steve Joyner of Tulsa; cousins, Louise Hamilton of Broken Arrow and Kathie Floyd of Inola; sisters-in-law, Carol Wieser and Roz Roberts; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Dyson, Jon DuCharme, Amie Thomas and Christopher Thomas, Rhonda Runnels, "Chrissy" Zanjanipour, and Julie Kinzie. She is also survived by her best friend since 1st grade, Margaret Warren of Tulsa and a slew of great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly!
