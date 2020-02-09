As a life long Tulsan, Ellen (78) attended St. Francis Catholic School and graduated from Marquette High School. She married her High School sweetheart, John C. Edwards in 1962. Together they created a big beautiful family including six children, thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren and counting.
Ellen was an active member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she faithfully served as a Sacristan until becoming ill with Alzheimer's disease. She was also an active member of the Oaks Women's Golf Association where she pursued her other love, golf.
As an artist and craftsman, Ellen donated much of her time and treasure to her community including to St. Pius Catholic Church and school.
Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her strong sense of faith and family played a central theme throughout her life. Ellen will long be remembered and forever missed, but her legacy will carry on through her children: Sharon Victor, Janet Abundes, Katherine Dandridge, Michael Edwards, Diane Bewley, Bryce Edwards, and their growing families.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7 o'clock at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 o'clock at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma Chapter: 2448 E. 81st Street Suite 3000, Tulsa, OK 74137 or to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church: 4001 E. 101st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74137.
